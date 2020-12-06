TNI Morning News Headlines – December 06, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 393 Covid-19 cases including 229 quarantine and 164 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 320803 including 314665 recoveries & 4320 active cases.

👉 Khordha reports 49 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (45) and Mayurbhanj (32).

👉 Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,771.

👉 7 year-old girl raped in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda dist.

👉 5-Day Konark Dance Festival & International Sand Art Festival conclude in Odisha on Saturday.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 14 degree Celcius in 14 places. Sonepur records the lowest at 7.6 degree Celcius. Bhubaneswar records 17.6 & Cuttack 15.8 degree Celsius respectively.

👉 6 kg Gold, 235 kg Silver seized from car in Berhmapur, 3 detained.

India News

👉 India reports 36,011 new COVID-19 cases & 482 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 96,44,222 including 4,03,248 active cases, 91,00,792 cured cases & 1,40,182 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to December 5 is 14,69,86,575 including 11,01,063 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Pfizer becomes the first company to seek approval for emergency use in India after nod in UK, Bahrain.

👉 Delhi: Farmers protest at Burari’s Nirankari Samagam Ground against recent farm laws enters 11th day. Farmers’ protest against the farm laws enters Day 9 at Ghazipur border.

👉 20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

👉 Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal admitted to PGI Chandigarh and was discharged last night, tests negative for Covid-19.

👉PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

World News

👉 Covid-19 pandemic could push over 1 billion in extreme poverty by 2030: United Nations.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 66 Million-Mark.