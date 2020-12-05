TNI Evening News Headlines – December 05, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 34 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 6 quarantine, 28 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30895 in the Capital City.

👉 43 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 605 Covid-19 recoveries today including 67 each from Cuttack, Khordha and Sundargarh and 63 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 315270.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated an interactive and dynamic website for SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack and the portal for SCB Alumni Association (SCBIANS).

👉 Odisha forms panels to track adverse events following immunisation of Covid-19 vaccine.

👉 Odisha Govt forms 21-member committee to strengthen AEFI surveillance following Covid-19 vaccinations to maintain confidence in safety of vaccines.

👉 PCC President Niranjan Patnaik along with Congress in-Charge of Odisha, Chella Kumar meets parents of Pari at Jadupur village, Nayagarh.

👉 Odisha Congress extends support to Bharat Bandh on December 8.

👉 TATA Motors clarifies Akash Kumar Pathak never worked with the company. Arrested IFS Officer Abhay Pathak & son Akash sent to Jharpada jail after their remand period ended today.

India News

👉 Centre’s meeting with farmers concludes, next round of talks on 9 December.

👉 Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appeals to all the Farmer Leaders to ask senior citizens and children at the protest site to go back home.

👉 Punjabi Singer and Actor Diljit Dosanjh joins Farmers protest.

👉 Shirpora & Naribal, Baramulla police along with CRPF launched cordon & search operation & one hideout was busted. 2 UBGL grenades, one Chinese grenade, medicines & incriminating documents were recovered: J&K Police

👉 Schools for Class 1 to 8 to remain closed till March 31 in the view of COVID-19 Pandemic in Madhya Pradesh; class 10 and 12 to resume soon.

👉 PM Modi to lay the foundation stone and perform Bhumi pujan of the new Parliament building on 10 December. Construction work to be completed by October 2022.

👉 VK Sasikala’s plea for early release rejected.

👉 Fourth death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa observed.

👉 Covaxin is a 2-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who had volunteered for its phase-three trial, was given only the first dose, says Union Health Ministry.

👉 UGC will disburse the funds for research fellowship without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible scholars.

👉 Hyderabad Civic Polls: TRS wins 55 Seats of 150; need support of others to win GHMC Mayoral Election.