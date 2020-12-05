TNI Evening News Headlines – December 05, 2020

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi will perform Bhumi pujan of the new Parliament building on 10 December
197

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 34 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 6 quarantine, 28 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30895 in the Capital City.

👉 43 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 605 Covid-19 recoveries today including 67 each from Cuttack, Khordha and Sundargarh and 63 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 315270.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated an interactive and dynamic website for SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack and the portal for SCB Alumni Association (SCBIANS).

👉 Odisha forms panels to track adverse events following immunisation of Covid-19 vaccine.

👉 Odisha Govt forms 21-member committee to strengthen AEFI surveillance following Covid-19 vaccinations to maintain confidence in safety of vaccines.

👉 PCC President Niranjan Patnaik along with Congress in-Charge of Odisha, Chella Kumar meets parents of Pari at Jadupur village, Nayagarh.

👉 Odisha Congress extends support to Bharat Bandh on December 8.

👉 TATA Motors clarifies Akash Kumar Pathak never worked with the company. Arrested IFS Officer Abhay Pathak & son Akash sent to Jharpada jail after their remand period ended today.

Shirpora & Naribal, Baramulla police along with CRPF launched cordon & search operation & one hideout was busted

Related Posts

Odisha CM inaugurates websites for SCB Medical College…

Anil Vij tests positive, days after taking trial dose of…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 Centre’s meeting with farmers concludes, next round of talks on 9 December.

👉 Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appeals to all the Farmer Leaders to ask senior citizens and children at the protest site to go back home.

👉 Punjabi Singer and Actor Diljit Dosanjh joins Farmers protest.

👉 Shirpora & Naribal, Baramulla police along with CRPF launched cordon & search operation & one hideout was busted. 2 UBGL grenades, one Chinese grenade, medicines & incriminating documents were recovered: J&K Police

👉 Schools for Class 1 to 8 to remain closed till March 31 in the view of COVID-19 Pandemic in Madhya Pradesh; class 10 and 12 to resume soon.

👉 PM Modi to lay the foundation stone and perform Bhumi pujan of the new Parliament building on 10 December. Construction work to be completed by October 2022.

👉 VK Sasikala’s plea for early release rejected.

👉 Fourth death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa observed.

👉 Covaxin is a 2-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who had volunteered for its phase-three trial, was given only the first dose, says Union Health Ministry.

👉 UGC will disburse the funds for research fellowship without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible scholars.

👉 Hyderabad Civic Polls: TRS wins 55 Seats of 150; need support of others to win GHMC Mayoral Election.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.