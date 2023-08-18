TNI Evening News Headlines – August 18, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Following the heavy loss of life and property caused by incessant rains, Government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the entire State as a 'natural calamity affected area'.
➡️Mother of CRPF Jawan Susanta Khuntia passed away today. Sushant Khuntia was killed in Naxal attack in Jharkhand.
➡️Fire breaks out at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada. Patients were shifted to safe places.
➡️A landmine weighing nearly 10kg recovered near railway tracks near Topadihi railway station under K Balang police limits in Sundargarh.
➡️Prof. Sabita Pradhan appointed as first Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Odia University, Satyabadi, Puri.
➡️Four fake teachers dismissed from job in Bolangir.
➡️Mahanga minor girl death case: Suspended BJD leader Sarat Nayak interrogated at Mahanga Police Station.
➡️NAFED and NCCF have been directed by the consumer affairs department of Government of India to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg from August 20 onwards.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT modules busted in Uri, 8 terrorist associates arrested.
➡️2038 dead due to floods, landslides, lightning since April 1 with Bihar reporting highest casualty of 518 and Himachal Pradesh 330: Ministry of Home Affairs Data.
➡️Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur.
➡️India’s moon lander gets closer to Moon by reducing its orbit.
➡️Lok Sabha Privilege panel to hear Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s version on suspension at next meet on August 30.
➡️12% of sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha billionaires, highest percentage from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
➡️Gadar 2 Week 1 Box Office: Sunny Deol starrer roars with Rs 280 crores in 7 days; Set to enter 300 crore club.
