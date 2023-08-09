TNI Morning News Headlines – August 09, 2023

➡️Poaching in Similipal: Mayurbhanj police arrested 21 poachers and seized 165 guns from their possession.
➡️The number of arrests in the Phiringia police station arson case rise to 21.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Accused Gopal Das to be produced in Jharsuguda ADJ court today.
➡️Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs observe a minute’s silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters, commemorating the 1942 Quit India Movement.
➡️Vikram, the lander of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, will make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 and will do this even in case of engine failure: ISRO.
➡️Parliament will pay tribute to the victims of Hiroshima & Nagasaki on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings there.
➡️Amarnath Yatra suspended due to Jammu-Srinagar highway blockade for landslide in Ramban district.
➡️Rahul Gandhi likely to participate in no-confidence motion today.
➡️Parliament passes National Dental Commission Bill, 2023.
➡️Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi; Operation underway to douse to fire.
➡️ASI survey at Gyanvapi premises continues on Day 6.
➡️Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President, N. Chandrababu Naidu and 20 other party leaders booked for attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy in connection with the recent violence in Annamayya district.
➡️ED continues interrogating the arrested Tamil Nadu Minister, Senthil Balaji for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.
➡️Sensex falls 158.2 points to 65,688.30 in early trade; Nifty skids 30.75 points to 19,540.10.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to 82.82 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️At least 98 people arrested in US and Australia in connection to sexually abusing children.
➡️Poland to hold parliamentary elections on October 15.
➡️‘X’ enhanced Blocklist for advertisers.
