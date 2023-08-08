KIIT Polytechnic Retains Top Spot in NABET Rankings for Second Consecutive Year

Bhubaneshwar: In a remarkable achievement, KIIT Polytechnic has once again clinched the title of Odisha’s premier polytechnic institution, securing the top rank among both state-run and private polytechnics in the state. The National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), a constituent Board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), announced the results of its rigorous ranking evaluation. The honor was bestowed upon KIIT Polytechnic for the second consecutive year, solidifying its status as a leader in technical education.

The evaluation, based on a comprehensive assessment of seven key parameters, showcased KIIT Polytechnic’s exceptional dedication to quality teaching and excellence. Out of a total of 100 participating polytechnics, encompassing both governmental and private institutions, KIIT Polytechnic outshone the competition by securing an impressive score of 581, claiming the top spot.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for KIIT Polytechnic, further underlining its commitment to providing unparalleled technical education. The institution’s unwavering focus on quality teaching has earned it this prestigious recognition. The rankings were meticulously carried out by NABET-QCI in collaboration with the State Council for Vocational Education and Training, reflecting the State Government’s commitment to elevating the standards of technical education.

The news was met with jubilation across the KIIT Polytechnic community, including students, faculty, and staff. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the visionary founder of KIIT, extended his heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Tanmay Mohanty, the Principal of KIIT Polytechnic, along with the dedicated teachers and staff members. Dr. Samanta emphasized that this accomplishment underscores the institution’s superiority among both government and private polytechnics, setting a benchmark for excellence. Established in 1995, KIIT Polytechnic has consistently demonstrated its dedication to imparting high-quality technical education. As it continues to lead the way in shaping the future of technical learning, KIIT Polytechnic remains a beacon of educational excellence and innovation.