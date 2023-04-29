TNI Morning News Headlines – April 29, 2023

➡️ Odisha reports 573 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 3,869 in the State.

➡️ Sambalpur Violence: 4-member inquiry committee to visit Sambalpur on May 1 to probe the violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the district.

➡️ Pregnant woman, husband killed in road mishap on the way to Hospital in Balangir.

➡️ 2 kids among 3 killed in a road accident in Angul.

➡️ India reports 7,171 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 51,354 in the State.

➡️ IndiGo joins ‘Operation Kaveri’, 231 Indians leave Jeddah in New Delhi-bound flight. Around 1600 reached or airborne for India.

➡️ Women Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan Valley clash hero Late Naik Deepak Singh, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) got commissioned into Indian Army.

➡️ Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi meets wrestlers protesting against WFI chief at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

➡️ Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers reach Connaught Place police station in New Delhi.

➡️ UGC extends various schemes till March 2024.

➡️ 100 sand radios made for 100th episode of PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’.