TNI Bureau: As many as 42 Odias reportedly returned from the war-torn Sudan under “Operation Kaveri” of the Indian government.

They were among hundreds of Indian who were rescued from Sudan and brought to New Delhi by a special flight of the Indian Air Forces.

After reaching Delhi yesterday, six out of the 42 Odias returned to Bhubaneswar on Friday.

When speaking about the situation in Sudan, they narrated their ordeal and hardships they faced in the war-hit country.

The Sudan-retunees said that as the war was going near the place where they lived, they had to struggle for their survival. They did not have even food and drinking water.

When they hid to save their lives, their belongings were allegedly stolen.