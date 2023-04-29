TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today met the wrestlers who are protesting against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

After reaching the protesting site, Priyanka held a discussion with the wrestlers and inquired about their issues.

Later, while speaking to the media persons, she said, “I don’t have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet. Why the govt is trying to save him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh….”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

ये खिलाड़ी हमारा मान हैं। ये कड़ी मेहनत और संघर्ष करके देश के लिए मेडल जीतती हैं। इनका शोषण, इनका अपमान.. देश की हर एक महिला का अपमान है। इनको न्याय मिले – पूरा देश ये चाहता है। pic.twitter.com/8Ro8GrHKER — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 29, 2023

On the other hand,. Delhi police has registered two cases against the WFI President following the directions of the Supreme Court.

The wrestlers have leveled sexual harrasment allegations against the WFI President and demanded his ouster from the post and immediate arrest.