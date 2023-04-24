Odisha Govt to include centrally notified 22 castes/communities in State SEBC List

TNI Bureau: In a major decision, the Odisha Cabinet today approved the proposal to include centrally notified 22 castes/communities (as OBC) in State Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) list.

The State Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik this evening approved as many as 15 proposals including the proposal of promulgation of Ordinance for Amendment of Odisha Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993 by inserting enabling special provisions for inclusion of such Backward Classes in the State list of SEBCs, if the said Backward Classes have been specified in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Odisha.

Improvement of Cuttack Ring Road to 6-lane standard from chainage – Khannagar to Link Road – Contract awarded to RKD Construction for Rs 121.65 crore is another major proposal which got the cabinet nod today.

Here are the 13 other proposals which the Odisha Cabinet approved today:

1. Enhancement of subsidy under Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021.

2. Restructuring of Odisha Forest Service Group-B & Group A (Senior Branch), (Super Time Scale), (Superior Administrative Grade) and (SSG) by increasing 76 posts.

3. Amendment of Odisha Khadi & Village Industries Board Rules, 1956: Sanctioning authority of OK&VI Secretary enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 4 lakh.

4. Administration of Minor Minerals transferred from Revenue & DM to Steel & Mines Department.

5. Amendment of Odisha Specified Minor Minerals Auction Rules, 2019, approved.

6. Odisha Ministerial Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Services of the District Offices of Department of Rural Development) Rules, 2023 to be framed, for Group C and Group D employees of Rural Development Department.

7. Odisha to sponsor the Indian National Hockey teams (Men and Women) for another 10 years (2023 to 2033).

8. Rs 6,284 crore for RDSS scheme to improve the quality, reliability of power supply along with reduction of AT&C loss. State Government share to be Rs 2,342 crore.

9. Amendment in General Provident Fund (Orissa) Rules, 1938.

10. Amendment of the Rules of Rate Contract with MSMEs of Odisha’ 2014 registered with the Directorate of E.P & M Odisha.

11. Approval of Odisha Excise Ministerial Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants and Section Officers in the District Offices subordinate to Excise Directorate) Rules, 2023.

12. Approval of “Odisha Sub-ordinate Excise Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Sub-Inspectors of Excise) Rules, 2023 in suppression of the existing rules.

13. 886 new bridges approved under Biju Setu Yojana, in addition to completion of the ongoing bridges with an additional outlay of Rs 3597.22 crore.