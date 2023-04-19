TNI Morning News Headlines – April 19, 2023

➡️Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Internet suspension period extended by another 24 hours.
➡️12-hour bandh by VHP in fourteen Odisha Dists including undivided Koraput & Western Odisha districts over Sambalpur violence hits normal life.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomed 32 officers who joined the Handlooms,Textiles &Handicrafts Department, Odisha.
➡️General darshan of the deities to be restricted from 6 pm to 10 pm today in view of ‘Banaka Lagi’ ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at Puri Srimandir.
➡️Odisha continues to sizzle under intense heatwave condition; Bhubaneswar records 32 degree Celsius by 8.30 am.
➡️Mahanadi water dispute: Tribunal team from Odisha and Chhattisgarh leaves for Mahanadi river’s origin Farkian village for a field visit.
➡️India reports 10,542 new Covid cases in a day; active cases increase to 63,562.
➡️Driver injured, 2 workers feared trapped after goods train collides in MP’s Shahdol.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.11 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan.
➡️Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel airlifted to India for treatment.
