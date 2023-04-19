Internet Suspension period Extended by another 24 hours in Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: Sambalpur district administration today extended the suspension of Internet in parts of the violence-hit district.

According to reports, the district administration has extended internet suspension period by another 24 hours. However, the services will be resumed in Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Naktideula, Jujumara, Bamra and Jamankira area of the district.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government imposed a ban on internet services in the district as a precautionary measures after violence erupted in Sambalpur City in two phases, one on April 12 and then on April 14 during the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti.

Many people including 10 police personnel were injured due to the violence. Besides, arson and damage to properties were witnessed.

Later, an indefinite curfew was imposed to avoid occurance of such incidents further. Odisha DGP and Additional Chief Secretary visited the district and reviewed the situation.