TNI Morning News Headlines – April 17, 2023

➡️ 79 arrested in Sambalpur violence; Internet services to remain suspended for another 24 hrs.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik interacted with 18 foreign delegates comprising of MPs, Ministers, Policy Advisors & Diplomats of 14 countries in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ General darshan at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri to remain closed for four hours from 6 pm to 10 pm today in view of ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual.

➡️ Schools reopen in Odisha today.

➡️ Day temperature in Bhubaneswar touches 31.6 degree Celsius by 8.30 am today.

➡️ India records 9,111 new cases in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 60,313.

➡️ 11 die of sunstroke after ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award ceremony.

➡️ Bihar: The death toll in the Motihari Hooch tragedy rises to 22.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, joins Congress.

➡️ NIA will produce Lawrence Bishnoi before Patiala House court today.

➡️ Sensex crashes over 835.25 points, currently trading at 59,595.75.

➡️ Rupee falls 5 paise to 81.90 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister arrives in India for trade talks.

➡️ US warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China concludes its military drills.