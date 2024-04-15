TNI Morning News Headlines – April 15, 2024

➡️Bhubaneswar records 32.6 degree Celsius by 8:30 am today.
➡️Odisha imposes a 2-month fishing ban along the entire Coastline of Odisha with immediate effect from today for conservation of fisheries resources and sea safety.
➡️The fishing ban came into force from today i.e. April 15 and will remain effective till June 14 (61 days).
➡️Congress released list of 75 candidates for Odisha Assembly elections yesterday.
➡️Congress released another list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, fields Kanhaiya Kumar against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari from the Northeast Delhi seat.
➡️Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy resumes his Siddham Yatra from Krishna District. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced a stone attack at Ajit Singh Nagar in the city on Saturday night.
➡️Excise scam: Court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23.
➡️Sensex tanks 929.74 points to 73,315.16 in early trade; Nifty declines 216.9 points to 22,302.50.
➡️Rupee falls 6 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.
➡️Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes fastest Indian to reach 2,000 IPL runs.
➡️Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan resigned.
➡️Iran fired 300 missiles and drones; 99% of 300 drones drowned by Israel Defence forces. Minor damage at Israel Defense Forces base.
➡️G7 countries condemn Iran’s air raid on Israel.
