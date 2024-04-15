21 Retired Judges write to CJI over attempts to ‘Undermine’ Judiciary

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition parties over the actions against some opposition leaders in corruption cases, as many as 21 retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, over attempts to ‘undermine’ the judiciary of the country.

The retired judges including four from the apex court namely justices (retired) Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah, wrote the letter to the Chief Justice of India.

In the letter they said that there are escalating attempts by “certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement”.

These critics are motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains and are striving to erode public confidence in the judicial system, they said but did not mention the incidents which prompted them to write to the CJI.