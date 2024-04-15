21 Retired Judges write to CJI over attempts to ‘Undermine’ Judiciary

By The News Insight
CJI UU Lalit names Justice DY Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition parties over the actions against some opposition leaders in corruption cases, as many as 21 retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, over attempts to ‘undermine’ the judiciary of the country.

The retired judges including four from the apex court namely justices (retired) Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah, wrote the letter to the Chief Justice of India.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – April 15, 2024

Remuna remains Tense following Violence during Hanuman…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the letter they said that there are escalating attempts by “certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement”.

These critics are motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains and are striving to erode public confidence in the judicial system, they said but did not mention the incidents which prompted them to write to the CJI.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.