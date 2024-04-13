Former MLA Utkal Keshari Parida Unwell

TNI Bureau: Former Kendrapada MLA Utkal Keshari Parida is unwell and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Utkala Keshari Parida, who had won the Kendrapada Assembly Constituency on a Odisha Gana Parishad ticket in 2004, was rushed to the hospital by his family members after he fell sick recently.

Meanwhile, BJP’s National Vice President and Kendrapada MP candidate Baijayant Panda met the ailing former MLA today and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Taking to his X handle, Panda informed that he met Parida and inquired about his health condition.

The National Vice President of the saffron party also prayed for the speedy recovery of the former Kendrapada MLA.