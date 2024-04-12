TNI Morning News Headlines – April 12, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai to enact the voting process.
Related Posts

Denied ticket by BJD, Kailash Kulesika joins BJP

Former Odisha Health Minister Kamala Das Passes Away

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Former Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister Kamala Das passes away.
➡️After being denied ticket by BJD, former Congress MLA from Laxmipur, Kailash Chandra Kulesika quits party and joins BJP late last night.
➡️A working journalist was allegedly misbehaved by sitting Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev in a Jansampark Padyatra organised at Chhanagiri in Khordha district.
➡️Jagatsinghpur recorded the highest temperature of 33.3 degree Celsius followed by Gopalpur of 32.8 degree Celsius in past 24 hours.
➡️PM Modi holds meeting to review preparedness to deal with heat wave conditions this summer.
➡️Election Commission (EC) modifies voting process for Kashmiri migrant voters.
➡️In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai to enact the voting process.
➡️BRS leader K Kavitha brought to Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in connection with a money laundering case. CBI moves an application seeking five days custodial remand of K Kavitha.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Security beefed up in Maoist-affected Bastar region in view of Lok Sabha election.
➡️Indian stocks marginally lower Friday, retail inflation data now in focus.
➡️Sensex declines 324.12 points to 74,714.03 in early trade; Nifty dips 96.6 points to 22,657.20.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Joe Biden hosts Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the first-ever trilateral summit between the three countries.
➡️American football legend OJ Simpson passes away at 76.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.