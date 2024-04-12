TNI Morning News Headlines – April 12, 2024

Related Posts
➡️Former Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister Kamala Das passes away.
➡️After being denied ticket by BJD, former Congress MLA from Laxmipur, Kailash Chandra Kulesika quits party and joins BJP late last night.
➡️A working journalist was allegedly misbehaved by sitting Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev in a Jansampark Padyatra organised at Chhanagiri in Khordha district.
➡️Jagatsinghpur recorded the highest temperature of 33.3 degree Celsius followed by Gopalpur of 32.8 degree Celsius in past 24 hours.
➡️PM Modi holds meeting to review preparedness to deal with heat wave conditions this summer.
➡️Election Commission (EC) modifies voting process for Kashmiri migrant voters.
➡️In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai to enact the voting process.
➡️BRS leader K Kavitha brought to Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in connection with a money laundering case. CBI moves an application seeking five days custodial remand of K Kavitha.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Security beefed up in Maoist-affected Bastar region in view of Lok Sabha election.
➡️Indian stocks marginally lower Friday, retail inflation data now in focus.
➡️Sensex declines 324.12 points to 74,714.03 in early trade; Nifty dips 96.6 points to 22,657.20.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Joe Biden hosts Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the first-ever trilateral summit between the three countries.
➡️American football legend OJ Simpson passes away at 76.
