Denied ticket by BJD, Kailash Kulesika joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Former Laxmipur legislator Kailash Kulesika, who was denied ticket by the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kulesika and his supporters joined the saffron fold un the presence of party’s state president Manmohan Samal, Arindam Roy and others.

It is it to be noted here that Kulesika left the conch party, which he had joined in 2021, after it re-nominated sitting MLA Prabhu Jani from the Laxmipur assembly constituency for the upcoming elections.

After leaving BJD, the former Laxmipur MLA had expressed his willingness to join the Congress party ahead of the upcoming general elections. However, he joined the BJP yesterday.

It is to be noted here that Kulesika had won the 2014 polls on Congress ticket, but lost the 2019 assembly election to Prabhu Jani by a slender margin of 229 votes.