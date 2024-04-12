Odisha bracing for Massive Heatwave Conditions

TNI Bureau: Heat wave conditions will return to Odisha and the day and night temperatures will be unbearable, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, the day temperature will increase by 6 to 8 degrees from today for 4 days and the mercury in most of the places of the city is expected to cross 40 degrees.

As predicted by the IMD, the temperature will significantly increase in 10 districts – Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Angul. Heat and humidity conditions will prevail in all these districts.

Yellow warning has been issued to Malkangiri, Koraput, Cuttack, Boudh, Angul, Balangir, Sundergarh districts for heat wave on April 15. All these districts will experience scorching heat. In addition, the night temperature will increase by 3 to 4 degrees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Likewise, it is expected that the temperature will be above 40 degrees by 16th April.

On the other hand, the temperature dropped yesterday due to rain and cloudy sky. It dropped so much that the coldest day of April was recorded in 4 cities- Angul, Titilagarh, Sambalpur and, Hirakud.

After 72 years, temperature in Titilagarh dropped to 24 degrees. Similarly, in 51 years, the April temperature of Hirakud fell to 26.1 degrees.

After 103 years, Angul’s April Tati has fallen to 26.7. Similarly, after 16 years, Sambalpur’s April temperature has reached 25.7 degrees.