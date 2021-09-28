TNI Evening News Headlines – September 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 145 more COVID positive cases & 184 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 110 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.

➡️ 634 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1012116.

➡️ Odisha has administered more than 3 crore doses of COVID-19 Vaccines so far.

➡️ Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal becomes more marked; heavy rains in Odisha for next 2 weeks.

➡️ Odisha Tourism is going to organise Eco-Retreat at 7 locations. Pati-Sonapur in Ganjam and Putsil in Koraput Dist are the two new locations added.

➡️ Christ College Student Death case: Girlfriend, her elder sister seek anticipatory bail.

➡️ Polamraju Lakshmi Haranadh appointed as Chairman of Paradip Port Trust.

India News

➡️ There will be a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2022 in Delhi

➡️ Covid19 containment measures extended across the country till October 31.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India extends restrictions on international flights till October 31.

➡️ Over 87.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry.

➡️ CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

➡️ Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns; Congress sources said his resignation has not been accepted.

➡️ Captain Amarinder Singh visits Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah & JP Nadda: Sources.

➡️ Defence Ministry increases income limit of Disabled dependents for Family Pension.

➡️ IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Delhi Capitals by three wickets.

World News

➡️ S.Korea launches new Homegrown Submarine.

➡️ R&B Singer R Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial.

➡️ 6 months visa to be granted to Afghan soldiers being trained in India

➡️ US President Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: White House.