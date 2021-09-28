No respite from Rains in Odisha for next 2 weeks

Insight Bureau: There will be no respite from the incessant rain for next two weeks in Odisha as two back to back cyclonic circulations are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a fresh low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

There will be heavy rainfall mostly in the northern and north interior districts of Odisha from September 28, 29 and 30.

Apart from this, another cyclonic circulation is set to form over the western Pacific Ocean on October 3. It will move along the Philippines coast on October 5, the South China Sea on October 6 and Myanmar coast on October 7.

It will head towards the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 8 where it will turn into a low-pressure area on October 9 which will trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha till October 12.