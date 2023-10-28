TNI Evening News Headlines – October 28, 2023

➡️ Some districts of south Odisha to experience rain from November 1 to 3 under the influence of easterly waves from the Bay of Bengal: IMD.
➡️ Odisha Film Producers boycott actor Manoj Mishra over protest against movie Ram; Manoj Mishra said that he is not going to act in any film of Producer Sanjay Nayak.
➡️ Music director Swarup Nayak’s last rites conducted with full State honours at Satichaura crematorium in Cuttack.
➡️ V K Pandian directs authorities to complete Puri’s Srimandir heritage corridor work by December 15.
➡️ Visually challenged Odisha chess star Soundarya Pradhan wins Team Gold and Individual Silver at two different events at Hangzhou Para Asian Games.
➡️ India sends Letter of Request (LoR) to France for 26 Rafale-Marine jets.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.
➡️ Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on the bail applications filed by Manish Sisodia in the CBI & ED cases related to alleged Delhi liquor policy scam on October 30.
➡️ India holds trade talks with Japan, UK on sidelines of G-7 meet in Osaka.
➡️ Australia records highest total by any team against New Zealand in ODI World Cup; scores 388 allout against New Zealand in a World Cup match in Dharamsala.
➡️ At least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup on a highway in Egypt.
