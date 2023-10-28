Dharmendra Pradhan flags off ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ Train 

TNI Bureau: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday flagged off the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ train under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Bhubaneswar railway station.

Pradhan flagged off the special train in the presence of Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, MP Aparajita Sarangi, MP Pratap Sarangi, party MLAs and other senior leaders of the saffron party.

While speaking to media personnel the Union Minister said, “Today is a fortunate day. At the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign of collecting soil from the villages, cities and panchayats of bravehearts, is reaching towards its conclusion.”

“The soil has been gathered from 13250 villages of Odisha as we reached the villages of all those who have sacrificed their lives from independence till now. Today, 1400 representatives have left for Delhi and at the completion of the Amrit Mahotsav, an Amrut Vatika would be built,” he added.

Around 1400 members, who have collected sacred soil from houses from all the 314 blocks across Odisha and brought Amrit Kalash to state party headquarters, boarded the special train to New Delhi.

Ahead of flagging off the special train, Dharmendra and others took part in the Amrit Kalash Yatra padayatra from state party headquarters and to the Bhubaneswar railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the final event of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign in the national capital on October 31.