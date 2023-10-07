TNI Evening News Headlines – October 07, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced cash award of Rs 3 lakh to each member of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team & the support staff for securing bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
➡️Mortal remains of the Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das consigned to flames at his village Kendudhipa in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district. Guard of Honour accorded to Odia Jawan at his village.
➡️Rs 1.5 crore cash award announced for Odisha’s hockey hero Amit Rohidas for his significant role in India’s historic Gold medal triumph at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
➡️Odisha CM approves Rs 5929 Crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project; to lay foundation for Bhubaneswar metro rail project on January 1, 2024.
➡️8 Army Soldiers confirmed dead in the unfortunate incident of flash floods arising out of a glacial lake burst in Sikkim. Search on for 14 others missing.
➡️GST Council decides to cede right to tax extra neutral alcohol to states.
➡️India finish their campaign at Hangzhou Asian Games with their BEST EVER Medal haul with 107 medals: 28 Gold, 38 Silver and 41 Bronze medals. India finish at 4th spot in Medal Tally.
➡️Asian Games: India women’s hockey team beat Japan 2-1 to win bronze medal. India bag Gold in men’s kabaddi.
➡️Asian Games: Indian men’s cricket team wins gold, match against Afghanistan called off due to rain.
Related Posts
➡️Indian men chess team of D Gukesh , Vidit Gujrati , Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa , Arjun Erigaisi & Pentala Harikrishna won Silver medal as they finish second in 9 round round robin with 15/18.
➡️ICC Cricket World Cup: South African team posts the highest-ever total in the history of the Cricket World Cup- 428/5 against Sri Lanka, in Delhi.
➡️At least 100 Israelis murdered & more than 900 wounded in attacks by Hamas terrorists’: Israel Foreign Ministry. 161 Hamas terrorist were reported to have been killed.
➡️Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu holds the Security Cabinet meeting.
➡️17 Nepali citizens held hostage by Hamas Islamist terrorists during terror attack in Israel.
➡️India issues advisory for its citizens in Israel amidst escalating terror attacks.
➡️US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister of Israel and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel’s right to self-defence.
Comments are closed.