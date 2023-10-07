Odisha Chief Minister Approves Rs 5929 Crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project

Bhubaneswar, TNI Bureau -: In a significant development for the city of Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given his nod for the Phase I of the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, which is set to transform the city’s transportation landscape. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this ambitious venture, estimated at a total cost of Rs. 5929 Crore has been approved, with the entire financial burden being shouldered by the Government of Odisha.

The project is poised to be a cornerstone initiative under the “5T” (Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Transformation, and Time) program of the state government, emphasizing efficiency and progress.

The foundation stone for the project is scheduled to be laid on January 1, 2024, marking the beginning of a four-year journey towards its completion.

A pivotal step towards executing this project has been the creation of the ‘Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation,’ a fully owned company of the Government of Odisha, established under the Companies Act. This entity is tasked with overseeing the seamless execution of the project.

A High-Level Committee, led by the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, has been constituted to ensure swift engagement of an executing agency to manage the intricacies of the project effectively.

The Metro project’s entire alignment, stretching from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar Airport, will be constructed on an elevated structure, running along the median and sides of existing roads. This 20-station route will serve as a vital artery, connecting key locations in the city, such as Nandankanan, KIIT Square, Damana Square, Jaydev Vihar, Vani Vihar, Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Bapuji Nagar, Sishu Bhawan, and Capital Hospital.

Commencing shortly, the project is targeted for completion within 48 months. Chief Minister Patnaik has directed all agencies involved to work in close coordination, ensuring the project adheres to its timeline.

Commenting on the project, Chief Minister Patnaik said, “The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project is a major landmark for Odisha. Bhubaneswar will now join the select group of top cities in the country with a metro rail system. This project will not only strengthen public transport in the city but also drive economic growth. Bhubaneswar is already recognized for its urban development projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. I am confident that this mega project will elevate Bhubaneswar to a top livable city in the country.”

The alignment for the Metro project was carefully chosen after extensive field visits, with the goal of reducing congestion on main roads and benefiting a maximum number of daily commuters. Furthermore, subsequent phases of the Metro project are expected to connect other growth centers in and around Bhubaneswar.

The meeting where this announcement was made saw the presence of several key officials, including Minister for Housing and Urban Development Usha Devi, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary HUD Mathivathanan, and senior officials, underscoring the government’s commitment to this transformative project.