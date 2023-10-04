TNI Evening News Headlines – October 04, 2023

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for Odisha’s Javelin star athlete Kishore Kumar Jena who has clinched a Silver with Personal Best of 87.54m at the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.
➡️ Odisha Govt signed agreements with private partners, for establishment of 100 to 200 bedded affordable multi-specialty hospital projects at Angul, Barbil, Bhadrak & Jharsuguda and a cancer care super specialty hospital in Jharsuguda.
➡️ CAG suspects fraud, corruption in distribution of scholarship to students in Odisha.
➡️ Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das of Kendudhipa village under Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal among 22 army personnel missing in Sikkim Flash Floods.
➡️ 8 dead, 22 army men among 69 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim. One of 23 missing soldiers rescued.
➡️ Jagannath temple in Puri will remain shut for devotees for four hours for Banakalagi ritual on October 5.
➡️ Two militants killed in Kulgam district gunfight. Civilian injured after terrorists open fire in Anantnag.
➡️ IAF gets its first twin-seater LCA Tejas.
➡️ ED arrests Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case: Officials.
➡️ NCP’s Mohammed Faizal P P disqualified as member of Lok Sabha.
➡️ Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh celebrate together after sweeping the Men’s Javelin and Men’s 4x400m Relay.
➡️ Asian Games Updates: With 3 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze Medals today, India continue to be at 4th Spot in the Medal Tally with 81 medals – 18 Gold, 31 Silver & 32 Bronze Medals.
