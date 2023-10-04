Jamuna Nayak from Bipin Pradhan Camp elected Digapahandi Block Chairperson

TNI Bureau: In a major blow to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Jamuna Nayak from former block chairman Bipin Pradhan’s camp has been elected as Digapahandi Block Chairperson.

Jamuna Nayak has been elected as the Chairperson of Digapahandi Block unopposed.

It is to be noted here that Pradhan was recently suspended from the BJD for his alleged anti-party activities. He was suspended after two factions of the ruling party resented the last-minute cancellation of the bypoll to Digapahandi block chairperson post.

Pradhan’s supporters had a word of exchange with the supporters of Biplab Patro, the son of deceased MLA Surya Narayan Patro.

Election for Digapahandi block was necessitated following the demise of former Chairman Sunita Sethi two months back.