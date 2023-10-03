TNI Evening News Headlines – October 03, 2023

➡️2020 Scrub Typhus positive cases detected in Odisha out of 22077 samples tested: Odisha Public Health director Niranjan Mishra.
➡️Kendrapara’s famous sweetmeat Rasabali’ gets GI tag.
➡️Odisha Assembly monsoon session ends a day before schedule.
➡️Shraddha is my physiotherapist. My sister Gita Mehta had sent her for my physical fitness,” clarifies Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik by issuing a statement in Odisha Assembly.
➡️6.2 Earthquake jolts Nepal; strong tremors felt in Delhi, NCR and different parts of North India after 3 back-to-back earthquakes strike Nepal.
➡️Bihar Police Constable Recruitment examination held on October 1 has been cancelled over alleged irregularities and cheating.
➡️PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana.
➡️19th Asian Games: India’s Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver medal in decathlon Praveen Chithravel wins bronze in the men’s triple jump.
➡️India’s Parul Chaudhary wins Gold medal in Women’s 5000-metre race, Annu Rani bags Gold in women”s javelin throw at Hangzhou Asian Games.
➡️Asian Games: India’s Mohammed Afsal wins silver in men’s 800-metre race clocking 1:48.43 seconds.
➡️India’s Praveen Chitharavel fetches bronze medal in men’s triple jump at Asian Games.
➡️Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2023 for exploring the world of electrons with extremely short pulses of light.
➡️US, Philippines launch military drills amid surge in China tensions.
