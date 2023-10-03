Shradha is My Physiotherapist: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today clarified that Shradha is his physiotherapist.

“My sister Gita Mehta had sent her for my physical fitness. She has neither been allotted a Government quarter nor have her travel bills been paid by Odisha Government”, clarified Odisha CM by issuing a statement in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

Earlier, pictures and videos of a woman named Shradha seen with CM Naveen Patnaik during his trip to Vatican City were being widely shared on social media.