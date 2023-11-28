TNI Evening News Headlines – November 28, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM launches Ama Bank to foster financial inclusion of rural areas.
➡️ Boipariguda IIC, Susanta Satpathy arrested by Vigilance after the sleuths detect total unaccounted cash of Rs 37 lakh.
➡️ 15-member team begins laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri in presence of ASI core committee members and Srimandir technical team.
➡️ 25,032 persons died of Covid-19 in Odisha since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the State and 20,396 families were handed over ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).
➡️ China’s H9N2 commonly circulating virus, no need to panic: Odisha Public Health Director.
➡️ Odisha to observe zero road fatality week again in December.
➡️ Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: The rescue work has been completed and the trapped workers start coming out. 33 workers have been rescued so far.
➡️ Several ambulances enter the Silkyara tunnel. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches the tunnel site.
➡️ Bihar Government reduced Hindu festival holidays while increasing the same for Muslim festivals.
➡️ India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Guwahati, Assam: Australia win the toss and elect to bowl. India lead the 5-Match Series 2-0.
➡️ Women wrestlers file written submissions against Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case,
➡️ First of three US military planes to arrive in Egypt with humanitarian aid for Gaza.
➡️ Finland’s prime minister says the country will close its entire border with Russia, reports AP.
➡️ Hollywood legend Michael Douglas receives Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI.
