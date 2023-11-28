KIMS Conducts Cadaveric Workshop on Arthroscopic Surgery for Benefit of Sportspersons

TNI Bureau: With Odisha fast emerging as a sports hub in the country, the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has taken significant initiatives in offering advanced treatment to sportspersons that ensures effective and quick recovery of sports-related injuries. It organised a cadaveric workshop on Arthroscopic Surgery that is revolutionising joint-related treatments, a common among athletes.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves making small incisions in the body, enabling fast recovery. It is commonly used on the knees, ankles, hips, shoulders, wrists, and elbows. No wonder then, the emphasis on arthroscopic surgery for athletes has been a game-changer.

“We initiated specialized workshops on sports-related cadaveric surgery, concentrating on shoulder injuries and their comprehensive treatment, aiming not only for recovery but also prevention,” said HoD, Department of Orthopaedics, Dr Debashish Mishra, a well-known surgeon.

Shoulder-related injuries are common in cricket, volleyball, basketball, and rugby. Injuries related to these games were not treatable in Odisha. However, he said we are putting stress on their treatment and prevention.

The workshop was organised as part of the fourth Annual Conference of the Odisha Arthroscopy Society. It was held in collaboration with the Odisha Arthroscopy Society (OAS) under the aegis of the Odisha Orthopedics Association (OOA). The experts witnessed 11 live surgeries, providing first-hand insights into cutting-edge procedures and techniques. Eminent orthopaedic surgeons from outside such as Dr Senthil Velan R from Chennai, Dr Asish Acharya from New Delhi and Dr Swarnendu Samanta from Kolkata gave demonstrations. Besides, Dr Jitendra Maheswari and Dr Shashank Mishra spoke elaborately to all the young orthopaedic surgeons in basics of shoulder.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Highlighting the state’s rapid evolution as a sporting powerhouse, Dr Mishra said, “Odisha has witnessed immense progress, clinching numerous medals due to the focus and encouragement of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards sports.

Emphasized the CM’s initiatives in prioritizing sports training and handling sports-related injuries, focusing on both treatment and prevention strategies, Dr Mishra said KIMS will be venturing into fellowship programmes and collaborations with other laboratories, extending the focus beyond shoulders to encompass other joints and comprehensive rehabilitation methods.

Amiya Mallick, one of India’s leading athletes, spoke at the conference, recounting how advanced treatments helped him get back on track from injury and create the national record.

In 2012, I missed the Olympics because of a rare injury. Getting back on track was next to impossible. I went for surgery, but there was a problem. I was bedridden. But my mentor, the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta and my family supported me throughout the process of treatment. In 2016, I hit the track once again and broke the national record. This was because of the good hands of the doctors and such advanced treatment, he said.

The cadaveric workshop and the conference held from November 24 to 26 saw eminent orthopedic surgeons attending from across the country. More than 162 delegates from Odisha attended the conference. Dr Samanta, who is the Chief Patron, also attended the inauguration of the conference. Lifetime achievement awards given to noted spine surgeon Dr Shankar Acharya and former HoD, Dept of Orthopedics Dr Tanmoy Mohanty.

President OAS Dr R N Mohanty, Secretary OAS Dr Asutosh Mohapatra, President of OOA Dr K Shankar Rao, Secretary OAA Dr Basanta Kumar Behera attended the conference along with Dr Shreyash Gajjar from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, Dr S R Sundararajan from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, Dr P C Dey, Dr Ranjeet Panigrahi, Dr Bishnu Patra and Dr Sarthak Patnaik.