TNI Evening News Headlines – November 03, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated para-athletes from Odisha, Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan for their incredible performance at the recently concluded Asian Para Games.
➡️Inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project will be held on January 17, 2024.
➡️Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak attacked a female journalist; FIR registered against Tutu Nayak at Kharabela Nagar police station under Section 341, 323, 294, 354 of IPC.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Woman who sustained injuries in accident involving Range Rover dies.
➡️Odisha has received investment intents worth Rs 4,940 crore for 575 MW capacity wind energy projects in the State.
➡️Dal sold at Rs 60/Kg in Bhubaneswar by NAFED.
➡️Bihar: Fire breaks out in overhead wire of Puri-Jaynagar Express; all passengers safe.
➡️ED probing Mahadev Betting App-Bhupesh Baghel Link; claims App Promoters paid Rs 508 Crore to Chhattisgarh CM.
➡️‘Big Boss’ OTT winner Elvish Yadav booked for hosting rave parties. YouTuber Elvish Yadav denies charge after FIR filed against him for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave party.
➡️Haryana Government cracks down on stubble burning offenders, imposes fines of over Rs 25 lakh.
➡️Alarming spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR push Air Quality Index to ‘Severe’ category. NGT directs chief secretaries of states where air quality has dipped to poor, very poor and severe to take immediate remedial action.
➡️ICC World Cup: Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
➡️Bhutan King begins three-day visit to Assam, offers prayer at Kamakhya Temple.
➡️Israeli just bombed the main gate of al-Shifa medical compound where over 30,000 refugees are sheltering.
➡️US Secretary of State Blinken meets Israeli PM Netanyahu for third time since breakout of Israel-Hamas war.
