TNI Evening News Headlines – November 03, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated para-athletes from Odisha, Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan for their incredible performance at the recently concluded Asian Para Games.
➡️Inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project will be held on January 17, 2024.
➡️Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak attacked a female journalist; FIR registered against Tutu Nayak at Kharabela Nagar police station under Section 341, 323, 294, 354 of IPC.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Woman who sustained injuries in accident involving Range Rover dies.
➡️Odisha has received investment intents worth Rs 4,940 crore for 575 MW capacity wind energy projects in the State.
➡️Dal sold at Rs 60/Kg in Bhubaneswar by NAFED.
➡️Bihar: Fire breaks out in overhead wire of Puri-Jaynagar Express; all passengers safe.
➡️ED probing Mahadev Betting App-Bhupesh Baghel Link; claims App Promoters paid Rs 508 Crore to Chhattisgarh CM.
