TNI Evening News Headlines – May 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 871 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 182 Quarantine cases and 689 local contact cases.

➡️ 11513 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 658646.

➡️ Odisha Government to make disaster and pandemic preparedness a part of School curriculum. Elected representatives, Govt officials & Mission Shakti members will be trained in disaster and pandemic preparedness.

➡️ Odisha Government to spend Rs 6,000 crore for the sea embankment project in 10 districts.

➡️ Odisha places order for 5000 sachets of 2DG drug.

➡️ Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar to undertake post vaccination follow up study.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 10 lakh fund, free education, other benefits for kids who lost parents to Covid

➡️ Children who lost both parents due to covid-19 will get monthly stipend under PM CARES FOR CHILDREN SCHEME. Such children to get Free education, monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM CARES.

➡️ National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asks all states and union territories to upload data of children who lost either one or both parents to COVID19 on its portal.

➡️ Pulwama martyr Major Dhoundiyal’s wife Nitika Kaul joins Indian Army.

➡️ National Security Advisor Ajit Doval virtually commissions offshore patrol vessel Sajag built by Goa Shipyard Limited for Indian Coast Guard.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a fixed deposit of Rs.5 lakh in the names of minor children who have lost their parents to COVID 19.

➡️ Assam Govt to provide Rs 3,500 per month to guardian of each child orphaned due to COVID-19 for their education.

➡️ CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh has been given additional charge of DG NIA.

➡️ Centre decides to discontinue Remdesivir allocation to States.

➡️ MHA Seeks Applications For Citizenship From Non-Muslim Refugees From Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh.

➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 30,016 new positive cases, Karnataka reports 20,628 and Maharashtra 20,295 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala: Lockdown restrictions extends further from May 31 to June 9.

World News

➡️ IPL 2020: Remaining matches of this season to be held in UAE.

➡️ 2 Vaccines from China’s Sinopharm successfully contained Covid: Study.

➡️ Joe Biden pitches $6 Trillion budget to ‘Reimagine’ US Economy.

➡️ Germany to vaccinate Children over 12 from June 7.

➡️ Malaysia PM orders ‘total lockdown’ amid COVID surge.