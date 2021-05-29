TNI Morning News Headlines – May 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7188 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 747143, including 97271 active cases and 647133 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 1134 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (690) and Angul (515).

➡️ 35 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Angul, 4 each from Kalahandi and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,686.

➡️ A 4 years old baby among 35 dies of COVID-19.

➡️ Senior journalist Basant Das succumbs to Covid-19. He was 81.

➡️ One more Young Journalist Asit Kumar Behera succumbs to COVID-19 in Odisha. Based in Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district, he was working for Kanak News.

➡️ Odisha Council of Ministers to meet today under the chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik to discuss Covid19 situation and impact of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Water level receding from danger level in Subarnarekha. Water flowing at 9.27 metre against the danger mark of 10.36 metre at Rajghat in Baitarani river.

➡️ Schools & College Hostels will remain closed in Odisha till further orders in view of COVID19 Pandemic.

➡️ Universities, Colleges to resume functioning in Odisha from June 1.

India News

➡️ Daily COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 45 Days with 1,73,790 new COVID19 cases, 2,84,601 recoveries and 3,617 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,77,29,247 including 22,28,724 active cases, 2,51,78,011 cured cases & 3,22,512 deaths.

➡️ Total of 20,89,02,445 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 34,11,19,909 samples tested up to 28 May. Of which, 20,80,048 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in critical condition, on oxygen support.

➡️ Oxygen Express trains crosses milestone of providing 20,000 MT of Oxygen for COVID 19 patients across India.

➡️ More than 22.77 crore vaccine doses (22,77,62,450) provided to States/UTs: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Delhi Government invites bidding for global tender for procurement of 10 million doses of #COVID19 vaccine. Last date for bidding is June 7.

➡️ Director General CRPF Kuldiep Singh has been given additional charge of DG NIA.

➡️ 5 people died after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar of Thane district.

➡️ Petrol price crosses Rs. 100 mark in Mumbai as fuel prices hiked again today. In Mumbai, petrol was retailing at ₹100.19 whereas diesel was priced at ₹92.17 per litre.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 168.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.50 Million.

➡️ The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

➡️ US: EAM S Jaishankar meets Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

➡️ Arrested Pakistan intruder succumbs to bullet injuries at Jammu & Kashmir.