TNI Morning News Headlines – May 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 9541 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 756684, including 95266 active cases and 658646 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 1342 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (716), Mayurbhanj (695) and Angul (562).

➡️ 33 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Angul, 3 each from Boudh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,719.

➡️ A total of 66,057 samples were tested in Odisha yesterday.

➡️ Pranaya Maharathy, brother of Pradeep Maharathy succumbs to COVID19.

➡️ Odisha Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra to hold a press meet over COVID-19 at 4:30 pm today.

➡️ 1st ever in the Country, China sends Oxygen Cylinders to Odisha.

India News

➡️ COVID-19 cases in India declining with 1,65,553 new COVID19 cases, 2,76,309 recoveries and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,78,94,800 including 21,14,508 active cases, 2,54,54,320 cured cases & 3,22,512 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 91.25%.

➡️ Total of 21,20,66,614 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 34,31,83,748 samples tested up to May 29. Of which, 20,63,839 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Tragedy: 29 missing after Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy declared dead. The next of kin to the deceased labourers will get Rs 29 lakh each.

➡️ Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi ‘salutes’ those involved in rescue operations amid cyclones.

➡️ Private hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccination package must be stopped immediately: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ Nearly 12 crore vaccine doses will be available for National COVID vaccination program in June 2021: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Kerala announces vaccine certificate for people travelling abroad.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 169.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.52 Million.

➡️ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marries fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony: Reuters.

➡️ India supports calls for detailed WHO probe into Covid origin.

➡️ Saudi Arabia lifts Covid-related travel ban for passengers arriving from 11 countries.

➡️ Mehul Choksi repatriation: Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirms Private Jet in Dominica is from India.