TNI Evening News Headlines – May 05, 2023

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 111 crore financial assistance for kendu leaf beneficiaries in second phase. More than 8 lakh kendu leaf workers of 22 districts will get this assistance. ➡️ Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on 2 day visit to Odisha; had darshan of Sri Jagannath in Puri, to attend event of Jucial academy.

➡️ Death of 4 tourists in 2 days in Puri sea; red flags and ropes put up as precautionary measures.

➡️ Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima today.

➡️Operation Kaveri concludes; 3,862 persons rescued from war-torn Sudan & being brought back to their homeland ‘India” .

➡️ Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation as the national president of NCP.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honour at France’s Bastille Day celebrations on 14th July.

➡️ Kerala High Court refuses to stay release of movie “ The Kerala Story”.

➡️ Pakistani terror group Jaish E Muhammad’s front PAFF releases statement claiming responsibility for the killing of 5 Indian Army soldiers at Rajouri of Jammu & Kashmir today.