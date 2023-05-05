Members of Jai Odisha conduct Destitute Woman’s last rites

TNI Bureau: Members of Jai Odisha, an organization which helps the fellow Odias and supports them in the hour of their need, conducted a destitute woman’s last rites yesterday.

One Sanju Dei, belonging to the Christian community was residing at Bapujinagar area of Bhubaneswar. She was working as a sweeper at BMC and was detected with cancer few months back. Unfortunately, she breathed her last yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Her only son Pabitra, who used to run the household through a small fish shop, approached Rudra Narayan Samantaray, the President of Jai Odisha seeking help for the last rites of his mother.

Pabitra along with his team immediately reached at the deceased’s residence and the body was carried to the Satyanagar-based Christian cremation ground, through Jai Odisha’s hearse van ‘Sesha Saathi’, where the last rites were performed in dignified manner with the presence of Rudra Samantaray along with the members of Jai Odisha. They all prayed for her departed soul to be rest in peace.