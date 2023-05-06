TNI Morning News Headlines – May 06, 2023

➡️ Odisha 5T Secretary V K Pandian today made an early morning visit to Puri; visited the Parikrama Prakalpa work site and reviewed the progress of the Heritage Corridor Project.
➡️Probable cyclone ‘Mocha’: Cyclonic circulation to form in next 24 hours.
➡️840 bottles of cough syrup seized near Beladihi while being transported from Angul to Sambalpur.
➡️Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud addresses a programme on ‘Digitisation & Paperless Courts at Judicial Academy in Cuttack.
➡️Process begins for shooting of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa-2’ in Malkangiri.
➡️India records 2,961 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 30,041.
➡️Hyderabad boy dies while shooting for Instagram reel in front of running train.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu’s Rajouri today where 5 soldiers lost their lives in an encounter in the Kandi area of Rajouri yesterday.
Related Posts
➡️1 terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter.
➡️India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023 with world-leading effort of 88.67m.
➡️US President Joe Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor.
Comments are closed.