TNI Morning News Headlines – May 06, 2023

Probable cyclone ‘Mocha’: Cyclonic circulation to form in next 24 hours.

Odisha 5T Secretary V K Pandian today made an early morning visit to Puri; visited the Parikrama Prakalpa work site and reviewed the progress of the Heritage Corridor Project.

840 bottles of cough syrup seized near Beladihi while being transported from Angul to Sambalpur.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud addresses a programme on ‘Digitisation & Paperless Courts at Judicial Academy in Cuttack.

Hyderabad boy dies while shooting for Instagram reel in front of running train.

India records 2,961 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 30,041.

Process begins for shooting of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa-2’ in Malkangiri.

