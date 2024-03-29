TNI Evening News Headlines – March 29, 2024

➡️BJP is likely to announce names of its remaining Lok Sabha candidates from Odisha, along with the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Odisha today.
➡️Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak quits BJP.
➡️A day after resigning from Congress, former Odisha Minister Surendra Singh Bhoi joined the BJD.
➡️Commissionerate Police, in its response to an RTI query by activist Prakash Chandra Das, says 74 police personnel engaged for security of VK Pandian.
➡️Heatwave-like condition prevailed across Odisha. Temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Bhawanipatna & Nayagarh.
➡️Based on the inputs, Indian Navy warship deploys assets to thwart piracy onboard the Iranian Fishing Vessel ‘Al-Kambar 786’ in Arabian Sea. The operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy towards rescue of hijacked FV and its crew.
➡️Centre notifies 3-10% wage hike under MGNREGA for 2024-25.
➡️Mortal remains of gangster Mukhtar Ansari being taken from Banda to his native place, Ghazipur, in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Communist Party of India has received income-tax notice to pay ‘dues’ of Rs 11 crore for using old PAN card: Sources.
➡️India’s foreign exchange reserves hit fresh all-time high.
➡️Indian shuttler PV Sindhu bows out of Madrid Spain Masters after losing to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the quarter-finals.
➡️Chinese companies suspend work on dam projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over ‘security concerns’.
➡️Russian security services knew of ISIS attack threat: Report.
➡️Louis Gossett Jr, the first Black man to win the best supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87.
