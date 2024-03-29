Odisha Congress seeks Cheque Deposit from Aspiring Candidates!

TNI Bureau: In a shocking development in Odisha politics, a leter has come to the fore and is massively going viral on different social media platforms and through the letter the State unit of the grand old party has sought cheque deposit from the aspiring candidates for the upcoming elections.

“Shortlisted candidates must bring a Rs 50,000 cheque issued in favour of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee,” read the viral letter issued by OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak.

“OPCC will provide branding material of equivalent value to them,” it added.

While the authenticity of the viral letter is yet to be known, the incident has shocked one and all with many alleging that the tickets of the Congress party is being sold.

It is to be noted here that the BJP has named 18 candidates while BJD has announced names for 72 Assembly and 15 Lok Sabha seats. However, Congress is yet to field any candidate.