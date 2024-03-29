Pranab Prakash Das kicks off Campaign in Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) general secretary (Organisation) and MP candidate Pranab Prakash Das has started his election campaign in Sambalpur from today.

Accompanied by hundreds of party leaders and workers, Das kick-started the camping after getting a rousing welcome in Sambalpur.

This would be one of the toughest election battle for him till date as he is contesting against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

This is the first Lok Sabha election for Pranab Prakash Das, the three-time MLA from Jajpur assembly constituency, while Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has returned to the electoral fray after a gap of 15 years. He had last contested elections in 2009.

It is to be noted here that the Sambalpur Lok Sabha election will be held on May 20 while the results will be announced on June 4.