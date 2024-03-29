TNI Morning News Headlines – March 29, 2024

➡️Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das announced that he would contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Odisha.
➡️Former Salepur MLA & party’s Cuttack District Unit President, Prakash Behera quits BJP; likely to join BJD.
➡️On the occasion of Good Friday renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art with message “Prayer for Peace” at Puri beach in Odisha.
➡️A five-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, killed and her body was then dumped in a factory in Delhi on Thursday.
➡️PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates discuss about Digital revolution in India and how India sees AI.
➡️The first Aircraft of the Tejas Mk1A series took to the skies from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Bengaluru on Thursday.
➡️10 killed as cab plunges into deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal to issue a video statement at 12 noon today.
➡️Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who was behind the bar passed away due to cardiac arrest. Mukhtar Ansari’s body will be handed over to his son Umar Ansari after the post-mortem.
➡️Income Tax Department has issued demand notice of Rs 1700 crores to Indian National Congress.
➡️Devotees take part in the cross procession in different parts of India on the occasion of Good Friday.
➡️Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in an IPL match.
➡️14 killed after Cyclone Gamane makes landfall in Madagascar.
➡️45 people killed after bus carrying Easter worshippers falls off cliff in South Africa.
