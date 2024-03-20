TNI Evening News Headlines – March 20, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets ex-cricketer & former head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri, who visited Odisha to attend the MoU signing event between ‘Coaching Beyond’ cricket academy.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest MLA in Odisha with total assets worth around Rs 63 crore: Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).
➡️Bhubaneswar registered its lowest day temperature at 19.2 Degrees Celsius today in the month of March since 1952: IMD.
➡️Cool weather will only prevail in Odisha for the next 24 hours as IMD has predicted a sharp increase in the day temperature in the State.
➡️After quitting Congress, Khariar MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi joins BJD.
➡️Yet to decide whether to fight alone or go along with BJD in Odisha: Home Minister Amit Shah at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit 2024.
➡️Koraput District Administration visits Kotia Panchayat ahead of elections, conducts awareness drive.
➡️Keonjhar: Special POCSO court awards 30 years imprisonment to one Sahadat Ali in minor girl rape case under Joda police limits in 2018.
➡️A grocery shop owner was murdered after the customer pushed him and his head hit the ground for Rs 40 in Bhadrak.
➡️Ministry of Defense successfully test-fired the first indigenous 1500 Horsepower engine for Main Battle Tanks at BEML’s Engine division in Mysuru complex.
➡️PM Modi delivers keynote address at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Police announces a reward of Rs 25,000 on Javed, accused in the Budaun double murder case.
➡️ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, aide arrested in Assam’s Dhubri after crossing over from Bangladesh: Police.
➡️Former Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejoins BJP after quitting as Governor.
➡️Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav, Amroha Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, former Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Lal Singh join Congress Party in Delhi.
Related Posts
➡️Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav merges his party with Congress.
➡️Rajasthan Police detain National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members protesting against the Agniveer scheme in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
➡️ Delhi high court asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why he was not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the summons in connection with Delhi excise policy case.
➡️Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery at Private Hospital in Delhi.
➡️Banks to remain open for public on Sunday, March 31: RBI.
➡️PM Modi dials Russian President Putin, reaffirms bilateral ties with Russia.
➡️India slammed the Uniting for Consensus (UFC) model on UNSC reforms, citing that it won’t empower Africa or Global South nations or change permanent seat membership.
➡️Russia has informed India that it would deliver last two squadrons of S-400 air defense missiles to India by 2026.
➡️PM Modi talks with Zelenskyy over telephone, conveys India’s support for efforts towards early end to Russia-Ukraine conflict.
➡️Bulgarian President Rumen Radev rings up President Droupadi Murmu, expresses gratitude for the successful rescue operation of hijacked Bulgarian vessel MV Ruen by the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. All 35 Somali pirates surrendered on March 16.
➡️Vietnam President Vo Van Thoung resigns amid anti-corruption campaign.
➡️Soumendu Bagchi, presently DDG, ICWA, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq.
Comments are closed.