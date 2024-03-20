Next 24 Hours Crucial for Odisha Politics

A lot has changed in Odisha politics in the last 24 hours with BJP’s Chief Strategist and BJD’s de facto leader choosing a single media platform in Delhi to give a confirmation that alliance talks were on, a final decision is yet to be taken and it will be done at the highest level.

If Pandian gave some clear hints yesterday, Shah was more vocal today. The ball is no longer in BJD’s court. Talks are over. Framework is ready. The party is now awaiting a confirmation from PM Modi. Only he can make or break it.

Next 24 hours are very crucial for Odisha politics as the ruling party and principal opposition are going to end ON-OFF game and provide much clarity to people of the state.