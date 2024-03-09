TNI Evening News Headlines – March 09, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates India’s First Indoor Athletics Centre and the State-of-art Indoor Aquatic Center at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government launched ‘Mo Bus’ services in Berhampur and Sambalpur.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates India’s First Indoor Athletics Centre and the State-of-art Indoor Aquatic Center at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government hiked incentives of Mission Shakti community support staff.
➡️ED Raids 12 places over Illegal Iron Ore Mining scam in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government will set up Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) at Birasal airstrip in Dhenkanal district.
➡️Nua-O scholarship extended for non-technical UG, PG students in Odisha.
Related Posts

Odisha CM hikes incentive of Mission Shakti Community…

BJP seeks transfer of Long Serving Govt Officials in Odisha…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Chandrababu Naidu announces BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️President accepts the resignation tendered by Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th March 2024.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
➡️5th Test: India (477) beat England (218, 195-all out) in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Nepal PM to take third vote of confidence on March 13 amid a change in the coalition.
➡️Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan President for second time.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.