TNI Evening News Headlines – March 09, 2024

➡️Odisha Government launched ‘Mo Bus’ services in Berhampur and Sambalpur.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates India’s First Indoor Athletics Centre and the State-of-art Indoor Aquatic Center at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government hiked incentives of Mission Shakti community support staff.
➡️ED Raids 12 places over Illegal Iron Ore Mining scam in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government will set up Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) at Birasal airstrip in Dhenkanal district.
➡️Nua-O scholarship extended for non-technical UG, PG students in Odisha.
Related Posts
➡️Chandrababu Naidu announces BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️President accepts the resignation tendered by Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th March 2024.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
➡️5th Test: India (477) beat England (218, 195-all out) in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Nepal PM to take third vote of confidence on March 13 amid a change in the coalition.
➡️Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan President for second time.
Comments are closed.