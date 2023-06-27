TNI Evening News Headlines – June 27, 2023

➡️82-year-old Laxmidhar Khuntia, who belonged to Kakatpur Bazaar in Puri dies at Gundicha Temple after Sandhya Darshan in Puri.
➡️Sandhya Darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the Gundicha Temple in Puri has been restricted from 5 pm in view of Bahuda Jatra tomorrow.
➡️PM Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben visits Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath.
➡️Odisha Matric supplementary exams to start on July 3 and continue till July 8.
➡️Tomato per kg rate touches Rs 100 in Odisha.
➡️Former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango gets life term for killing wife.
➡️Government of India has taken cognizance of the violation of Conduct Rules by an IAS officer in Odisha.
➡️Heavy Rainfall likely to lash several Odisha districts; IMD issues yellow warning for next 2 days.
➡️PM Modi to lay foundation of textile park project in Lucknow.
➡️Arms, explosives seized from Manipur-bound vehicle in Nagaland.
➡️Security arrangements tightened in Jammu for Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage set to begin from July 1.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves hospital in wheelchair after injury during emergency chopper landing.
➡️Go First extends flight cancellations till June 30. The airline has stopped flying from May 3.
➡️Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29-30.
➡️Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India Week,
➡️WhatsApp to roll out ‘Message Pin Duration’ feature soon.
