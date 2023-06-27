Odisha Govt declares June 29 as Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Adha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has announced June 29 (Thursday) as a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha/Eid-ul-Adha/Bakri Eid, instead of the previously scheduled date of June 30.

This declaration comes as a response to the religious significance and aims to facilitate the observance of this important festival for the Muslim community across the State.

All State Government offices and Revenue and Magistrate Court will remain closed on June 29.