Odisha Govt declares June 29 as Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Adha

This declaration comes as a response to the religious significance of the occasion

By Sree Mishra
PC: Zee News

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has announced June 29 (Thursday) as a public holiday on the occasion of  Eid-ul-Zuha/Eid-ul-Adha/Bakri Eid, instead of the previously scheduled date of June 30.

This declaration comes as a response to the religious significance and aims to facilitate the observance of this important festival for the Muslim community across the State.

All State Government offices and Revenue and Magistrate Court will remain closed on June 29.

