TNI Evening News Headlines – June 22, 2023

➡️Southwest monsoon arrives in Odisha. Bhubaneswar records 90.4 mm rainfall till 2:30 pm today: IMD.
➡️Bahanaga High School in Balasore to be developed under 5T initiative; Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved Rs 2.49 crore for the development of the school.
➡️Odisha Government allocated Rs 20 crore to state-level Aahar committee.
➡️Smruti Ranjan Pradhan appointed Collector & District Magistrate of Gajapati.
➡️BJP National President, JP Nadda arrives in Jharsuguda on a 2-day Odisha visit.
➡️PM Narendra Modi received World class hospitality by President of the United States Joe Biden at the White House.
➡️Indian delegation led by EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, FS Vinay Kwatra and Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu arrive at the White House.
Related Posts
➡️Uttarakhand: 9 people died, 2 seriously injured after a car fell into a ditch at Munisyari block of Pithoragarh district.
➡️Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Patna Circuit House.
➡️Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are in Patna to attend the Opposition meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow.
➡️Manipur: Assam Rifles troopers recover highly-explosive mortar bomb.
➡️Sexual Harassment Case against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan transferred to MP, MLA Court.
➡️Flood situation worsens in Assam, 1.20 lakh people affected.
➡️Missing Titanic submarine search intensifies as only few hours of oxygen left.
Comments are closed.