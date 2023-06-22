Exciting Leaks Surface Ahead of July 11 Launch: Nothing Phone (2) Price Revealed!

TNI Tech Bureau: Prepare to be captivated by the latest buzz surrounding the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2)! We’ve got exclusive information that has leaked online, revealing the pricing details well before the grand unveiling. Brace yourself, because it seems like this sleek 5G device might come with a higher price tag than anticipated, leaving fans both intrigued and curious.

According to a trusted source, Dealabs, the European market might witness a staggering 50 percent price increase for the Nothing Phone (2). Initial reports suggest that the base variant, featuring an impressive 256GB storage capacity, could start at EUR 729. That’s roughly Rs 65,590 in India when converted. However, fret not, as historical trends indicate that Indian models often boast lower prices compared to their European counterparts, aligning with the strategies employed by other smartphone giants. Therefore, we can hope for an Indian price tag under Rs 50,000. In fact, aiming for a price point below Rs 45,000 would make perfect sense for Nothing, considering this is their second-generation product. Striking the right balance between features and affordability will undoubtedly be crucial, especially in the thriving Indian market.

Read also: International Yoga Day: Uniting world through wellness

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naturally, the ultimate value proposition lies in what the Nothing Phone (2) has to offer. Will it truly justify its price? We eagerly await the official launch event, where all the captivating details will be revealed. With its stylish design and cutting-edge technology, the Nothing Phone (2) is poised to set a new standard in the smartphone industry. So, mark your calendars for July 11 and get ready to witness the rise of a game-changing device that might just redefine your expectations.

Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

In the meantime, there are also reports running around claiming a possible smartwatch offering from the young brand just after the Phone (2)’s launch. Well, quoting reliable tipsters, India Today Tech reported that Nothing is in the process of making a smartwatch alongside also has received a Bureau of Indian Standard’s certification.

The countdown begins now! As we wait for “Nothing” to see what it is planning to offer its fans worldwide and India.