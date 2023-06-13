Odisha-Mo Parivar brings cheer to Tapas with Prosthetics

TNI Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar stepped in to assist 29-year-old Tapas Das from Kendrapara in overcoming the trauma of his disabilities by providing prosthetics.

Tapas, who was working as a Mechanic in a firm in Bengaluru, met with an accident in 2014 that resulted in severe injury to his right leg. During the treatment, his right leg was amputated below the knee.

The prosthetics he had avaialed after recovery, got damaged in due course of time.

Tapas had approached Odisha Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, seeking help for another prosthetic. Upon getting information from the Minister, Tapas was guided to visit ARC, Capital Hospital for measurements and later he was provided with the prosthetics.