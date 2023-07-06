TNI Evening News Headlines -July 6,2023

➡️A minor boy died in Anua village under Morada block in Mayurbhanj district after a mud wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on him.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked his party’s youth wing leaders to remain active on social media.

➡️Odisha Vigilance caught Nirmal Kumar Senapati, sub-inspector (SI) at Sukinda police station in Jajpur district.

➡️The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police arrested accused Krishnananda N. from his native state Karnataka in connection to an online Ponzi app scam.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned 45 new posts in the Fire Services department at three medical colleges in the state.

➡️The Odisha government appointed 2009-batch IFS officer Sanjaya Kumar Swain as the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (in-charge) for Berhampur Circle in the state.

➡️Union Minister of State for Social Justice Dr. Ramdas Athawale wholeheartedly supported Ajit Pawar for his decision to join the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party.

➡️ Chandrayaan 3 will be launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14: ISRO.

➡️Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a fresh threat to Indian diplomats in Canada, the US, Australia and the UK.

➡️Congress meet in Delhi likely to decide Pilot’s new position in Rajasthan.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to the French president Emmanuel Macron.

➡️ Indian badminton players P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Canada Open 2023 BWF Super 500.

➡️Fillmmaker Karan Johar wished the actor Ranveer Singh in a unique style by sharing some candid pictures from the sets of their upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

➡️ South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a bid to interdict the private prosecution against him filed by his predecessor President Jacob Zuma.